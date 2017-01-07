Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson squared up on Heat guard Goran Dragic after throwing a forearm to Dragic’s throat in the third quarter of Friday’s game.

Both players were ejected, and the Lakers eventually won in a 127-100 blowout.

After the game, Clarkson said his former teammate Kobe Bryant taught him to never be caught with his guard down.

Kobe would know. Chris Childs infamously punched Bryant in an altercation back in April of 2000.

“It was one of those things where he was running at me,” Clarkson said. “I didn’t know what he was going to do. So I put my hands up to defend myself. I went back to stuff Kobe (Bryant) told me about an incident he had. He said to never have your hands down in case something happens.”

The League will look at the incident to determine if fines and/or suspensions are necessary.

RELATED:

Jordan Clarkson on Kobe Bryant: ‘Almost Like Breaking Up With Your Girlfriend’