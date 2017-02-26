The arms race between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors is heating up as the season winds down towards the playoffs. One day after news broke that Deron Williams was going to sign with the Cavs, the Warriors have reportedly emerged as the front runners to sign veteran point guard Jose Calderon.

Calderon is expected to be bought out by the Lakers and following last night’s playoff-clinching win against the Nets, Golden State let go of guard Briante Weber, likely to open up a roster spot for Calderon.

More from ESPN:

Sources told ESPN.com ‎that Calderon has the Warriors at the top of his list provided he can negotiate his release from the Lakers by Wednesday, which is the last day this season that players can be released and retain playoff eligibility for their next team.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced after Saturday night’s 112-95 victory over Brooklyn that guard Briante Weber would not be re-signed for the rest of the season after completing his second 10-day contract. Kerr also acknowledged that Golden State was poised to sign a veteran guard to take that roster spot.

Calderon is averaging 3.3 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 24 games.

