After crushing the Celtics in Game 1, JR Smith says the Cavs are expecting a rough Game 2 from Boston on Friday.

Smith said “dirty plays” and “cheap shots” could be coming because it’s essentially a do-or-die game for the Celtics. Starting at 1:32:

“When their backs are up against the wall, they tend to play better just like we do. “You just got to expect that and understand there might be dirty plays, there might be cheap shots or whatever coming from the other side because they’re fighting for their lives at this point.”

Smith’s comments also come with a twist of irony, considering he was ejected for smacking Jae Crowder in the face during Game 4 of 2015 playoffs.

