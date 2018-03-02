JR Smith Suspended 1-Game for Post-Shootaround Incident

The Cleveland Cavaliers suspended JR Smith “for detrimental conduct” prior to Thursday night’s road game against the Philadelphia Sixers.
Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue says “something that happened after shootaround” in the morning led to the suspension.
#Cavs G JR Smith has been suspended by the team for one game for detrimental conduct.
MORE: https://t.co/IokWrzPBRw
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 1, 2018
Smith, 32, has started in 56 games this season and is averaging 8.3 points.
Per Cleveland.com:
Smith attended Thursday’s morning shootaround, but the team did not announce his suspension until two hours before tip-off.
“He was great this morning,” said Lue, who will start Rodney Hood in Smith’s place.
“Something happened after shootaround, so, that’s all the details I’m going to give to you. He’ll be ready for tomorrow and be ready to go on Saturday (against Denver).”