JR Smith Suspended 1-Game for Post-Shootaround Incident

The Cleveland Cavaliers suspended JR Smith “for detrimental conduct” prior to Thursday night’s road game against the Philadelphia Sixers.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue says “something that happened after shootaround” in the morning led to the suspension.

#Cavs G JR Smith has been suspended by the team for one game for detrimental conduct. MORE: https://t.co/IokWrzPBRw — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 1, 2018

Smith, 32, has started in 56 games this season and is averaging 8.3 points.

Per Cleveland.com: