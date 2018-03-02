Report: JR Smith Suspended For Throwing Soup at Cavaliers Assistant Coach

by March 02, 2018
725
jr smith suspended soup

JR Smith was reportedly suspended for one game after Smith threw a bowl of soup at Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin, Smith will return to the starting lineup on Saturday.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith earned his one-game suspension from the team Thursday by throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones, multiple sources with knowledge of the incident told ESPN.

JR Smith Suspended 1-Game for Post-Shootaround Incident

  
