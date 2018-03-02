Report: JR Smith Suspended For Throwing Soup at Cavaliers Assistant Coach

JR Smith was reportedly suspended for one game after Smith threw a bowl of soup at Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin, Smith will return to the starting lineup on Saturday.

JR Smith was suspended for throwing a bowl of soup at Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones, sources tell @mcten & me: https://t.co/OYA1xAW7t5 — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) March 2, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith earned his one-game suspension from the team Thursday by throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones, multiple sources with knowledge of the incident told ESPN.

RELATED:

JR Smith Suspended 1-Game for Post-Shootaround Incident