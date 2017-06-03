Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals saw a combined 204 points, 64 3-point attempts and a handful of easy breakaway dunks. At Saturday’s practice, players on both teams were asked if the offensive output of Game 1 would lead to more of a slow-it-down, grind-it-out, physical type of game in Game 2.

JR Smith was asked if the Cavs would try to “dirty up the game” and “play more physical.” Swish pointed to the fact that the Warriors are the team that has “one guy who keeps kicking people in the nuts,” an obvious reference to Draymond Green:

Dirtying up the game? I don’t know about that. They got one guy who keeps kicking people in the nuts. I don’t know about that. But we won’t dirty up the game. We just play physical. Some people don’t like physicality, and that’s what it is. But we just got to play our game and the way we know how to play, and that’s what’s been successful for us.

Draymond was famously suspended last year’s Game 5 after an altercation with LeBron James. In fairness, Green has kept his nose clean during this year’s playoffs and is not in any danger of being suspended based on the NBA’s technical and flagrant foul rules.

