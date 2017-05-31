During his exit interview in April, Julius Randle pledged to work like “a beast” in the offseason, and the Lakers forward is staying true to his word.

While working with “transformation specialist” Amoila Jamil Cesar, Randle has gotten himself into noticeably better shape in just over three weeks.

Here’s an inside look at some of Randle’s recent offseason training, compiled by twitter user @Carrastealth:

