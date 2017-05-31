During his exit interview in April, Julius Randle pledged to work like “a beast” in the offseason, and the Lakers forward is staying true to his word.

While working with “transformation specialist” Amoila Jamil Cesar, Randle has gotten himself into noticeably better shape in just over three weeks.

Here’s an inside look at some of Randle’s recent offseason training, compiled by twitter user @Carrastealth:

Julius Randle Putting in the Work during the summer!! @LakerFilmRoom pic.twitter.com/GcV0mLSEec — Carrastealth (@Carrastealth) May 17, 2017

Julius Randle's body transformation/conditioning continues. Trainer Amoila Cesar is a marvel. @LakerFilmRoom pic.twitter.com/bYom6VpyVH — Carrastealth (@Carrastealth) May 24, 2017

RELATED:

Dion Waiters Shows Weight Loss Since Signing With Heat