Julius Randle ‘Would Love to Play’ With LeBron James

Julius Randle is having a breakthrough season, and says that if LeBron James chooses to move to L.A. this summer as a free agent, he would be welcomed with open arms.

Randle benefitted from playing alonside Kobe Bryant, and thinks being James’ teammate would only help his own burgeoning game.

Julius Randle may have to go this summer to clear cap. But he’s impressed others around NBA. Erik Spoelstra: ‘He's that hybrid forward position that 5-6 years ago, there wasn't necessarily a place for him… now everybody is trying to find a guy like that” https://t.co/wSbX6oFFZi — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 15, 2018

Ironically, the Lakers would likely have to get rid of the 23-year-old to clear enough cap space to go after the likes of LeBron and Paul George.

