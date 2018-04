Heat forward Justise Winslow has been fined $15,000 for intentionally stepping on Joel Embiid‘s facemask during Game 3 on Thursday, the NBA announced:

Here’s video of the incident:

After the game, Embiid told reporters: “It’s going to take much more than that to get me out of this series. I’m going to be a nightmare for them.”

RELATED

Masked Joel Embiid Goes For 23 And 7 In First Playoff Game