Jusuf Nurkic only suited up in 20 games after being traded to Portland last season, long enough for him to determine that the Blazers’ team defense is “trash.”

The big fella vows that his squad will be better at locking up the opposition in 2017-18.

Nurkic shed 34 pounds this summer, and says the Blazers need to adopt a “Bad Boys” motto.

Per the AP: