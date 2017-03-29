Jusuf Nurkić absolutely dominated his former teammates last night to the tune of 33 points, 16 boards and 3 blocks as he led Portland to a 122-113 win over Denver. The two squads are currently battling for the eighth seed in the West and with the win, Portland now holds a one game lead over Denver.

During his postgame on-court interview, Nurkić took a shot at his former organization and wished the Nuggets a “happy summer:”

VIDEO: Jusuf Nurkic with the career high vs. his former team, gets the walk-off interview with Brooke #RipCity pic.twitter.com/4wjoiBQCTU — CSN Northwest (@CSNNW) March 29, 2017

In the locker room, the Bosnian Beast said that the jab wasn’t personal and that he was happy to see his former teammates:

VIDEO – Jusuf Nurkic: Was this game personal? "Not really." (We don't believe him!) #RipCity pic.twitter.com/Ep4dmqho51 — CSN Northwest (@CSNNW) March 29, 2017

Since the Blazers acquired Nurkić at the trade deadline, the Blazers are 13-7.

