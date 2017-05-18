Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has all the motivation in the world right now.

After getting word of his All-NBA team snub on Thursday, Towns posted a message on snapchat that reads, “Being disrespected is nothing new to me.”

By “nothing new,” Towns is probably referring to his All-Star snub in February.

Despite the obvious slights, the 21-year-old big man had a heck of a season—becoming the only player in the League to average at least 24 points and 12 rebounds and a 26 PER.

RELATED:

James Harden, LeBron James Headline 2016-17 All-NBA Teams