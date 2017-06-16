Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns says that he’s adding to his skill set—including some “secretive stuff“—this summer.

This is particularly scary news, considering that Towns is one of the most versatile big men in the game, and he’s just 21.

From the Star Tribune:

“I’ve got some things I’ve been looking at and I want to do,” Towns said. “It’s going to be really cool to show it off.” He declined to say specifically what he’s working on. “Always secretive stuff,” he said. “Nobody knew I had the one-legged fadeaway until I pulled it out. I always have something in my toolbox waiting to come out.”

Towns was recently filmed working out in Los Angeles with Elfrid Payton, Jakob Poeltl, Nick Johnson and more.

