Kawhi Leonard‘s camp is refuting the report that describes Leonard as “distant” and “disconnected” from the Spurs organization.

In a story by the Express-News’ Jabari Young, Leonard’s uncle, Dennis Robertson, a father-like figure to Kawhi, claims that “there is nothing true to that story.”

“There is nothing true to that story,” Robertson told the Express-News hours after the story published. “Kawhi’s camp and the Spurs are how they’ve always been – doing the right thing for the team and the right thing for Kawhi.” […] “The bottom line is to get Kawhi healthy,” Robertson told the Express-News. “Everybody is in agreement there.”

