Kawhi Leonard‘s camp is refuting the report that describes Leonard as “distant” and “disconnected” from the Spurs organization.
In a story by the Express-News’ Jabari Young, Leonard’s uncle, Dennis Robertson, a father-like figure to Kawhi, claims that “there is nothing true to that story.”
Spoke to Kawhi’s camp… their response to @ExpressNews about ESPN report – “Nothing true to that story” #Spurs #NBA … https://t.co/J6ZRJkxZUm
— Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) January 22, 2018
“There is nothing true to that story,” Robertson told the Express-News hours after the story published.
“Kawhi’s camp and the Spurs are how they’ve always been – doing the right thing for the team and the right thing for Kawhi.” […]
“The bottom line is to get Kawhi healthy,” Robertson told the Express-News. “Everybody is in agreement there.”
RELATED:
Report: Kawhi Leonard ‘Distant’ And ‘Disconnected’ From Spurs
Commentscomments powered by Disqus