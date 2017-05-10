Kawhi Leonard tweaked his left ankle in the Spurs’ 110-107 Game 5 overtime win over Houston, but he said he will play in Game 6.

After coming down awkwardly on James Harden’s foot, Leonard had to sit out the final two possessions of the fourth quarter and all of OT.

"Yeah, I'm gonna be able to play." -Kawhi Leonard on the status of his ankle injury for Game 6 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Yg9DevFgMZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 10, 2017

“My teammates did a good job closing out that game with me not being able to go that last stretch. “I’m going to be able to play [in Game 6].”

He finished the game with 22 points and a game-high 15 boards as the Spurs took a 3-2 series lead.

Game 6 will be played in Houston on Thursday.

RELATED:

Gregg Popovich Calls Kawhi Leonard the NBA’s Best Player