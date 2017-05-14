Kawhi Leonard was putting on a show in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, helping the Spurs gain a double digit lead over the Warriors with 26 points and 8 rebounds.
But in the third quarter, the All-Star forward rolled his ankle pretty bad and immediately headed to the locker room. He did not return.
The play that completely changed the game…. pic.twitter.com/RUuuomP58q
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2017
Kawhi Leonard (sprained left ankle) will not return to today’s game.
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 14, 2017
Golden State proceeded to storm back, outscoring San Antonio 58-33 in the 19:53 that Leonard was off the floor.
Pop had no updates in the postgame press conference.
HC Gregg Popovich on Kawhi Leonard’s status… #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/IAYRZwDuz1
— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 14, 2017
Was that a dirty play by Zaza?
