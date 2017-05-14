Kawhi Leonard was putting on a show in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, helping the Spurs gain a double digit lead over the Warriors with 26 points and 8 rebounds.

But in the third quarter, the All-Star forward rolled his ankle pretty bad and immediately headed to the locker room. He did not return.

The play that completely changed the game…. pic.twitter.com/RUuuomP58q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2017

Kawhi Leonard (sprained left ankle) will not return to today’s game. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 14, 2017

Golden State proceeded to storm back, outscoring San Antonio 58-33 in the 19:53 that Leonard was off the floor.

Pop had no updates in the postgame press conference.

Was that a dirty play by Zaza?

