The Spurs have officially listed Kawhi Leonard as “questionable” for tonight’s Game 6 tilt in Houston.

The All-Star forward, however, has vowed to play.

San Antonio holds a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series against the Rockets.

Per the Express-News:

Leonard suffered a sprained left ankle in the middle of the third quarter of Game 5 on Tuesday, missing the end of the fourth and all of overtime in the Spurs’ 110-107 win in Game 5. He injured the ankle after inadvertently stepping on James Harden’s foot while chasing a loose ball./em>

After Tuesday’s game, Leonard — the Spurs’ top defender and leading scorer — seemed confident in his intentions.

“I’m going to play,” he said.