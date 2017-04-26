After Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs to a 116-103 Game 5 victory over the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal agreed that Leonard is the second-best player in the world behind LeBron James.
Kawhi, who finished the game with 28 points on 16 shots with 6 assists, was asked for his thoughts on Barkley and Shaq’s praiseworthy comments.
Without any hesitation, Kawhi responded:
“I didn’t hear it, but it doesn’t matter. I’m trying to be the best team in the world right now.
“It’s not about me. It’s all about the Spurs. And that’s all I wanna do.”
