The Spurs are once again shutting down Kawhi Leonard as he continues to struggle with tendinopathy in his right quadricep.

Coach Gregg Popovich told reporters on Wednesday said that Leonard is “frustrated as hell” after playing in just 9 games this season.

From the Express-News:

“It hasn’t responded the way we wanted it to,” coach Gregg Popovich told the Express-News after the team’s morning shootaround in Manhattan. “He’s given it a shot. He’s frustrated as hell. He wants to play badly. But if we’re going to err, we’re going to do it on the side of health and being wise.”

