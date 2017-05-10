Wizards forward Kelly Oubre expects to get the villain treatment during Game 5 in Boston on Wednesday, and he’s welcoming the boos.

The 21-year-old was ejected in Game 3 and later suspended for pushing Kelly Olynyk to the ground and making contact with the referee.

Via the CSN Mid-Atlantic:

“It’s fun, man. In some weird way it lets me know that I’m alive. I’m here. “If a whole stadium full of people are chanting my name, that’s a blessing. “I see what we did to Kelly Olynyk, so I’m not going to be surprised by anything.”

Oubre is averaging 6.3 points in 17.4 minutes per game during the playoffs.

The Wizards have been a staggering 49.7 points per 100 possessions better with him off the floor in the postseason.

