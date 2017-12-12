Kelly Oubre sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy Tuesday night when he wore a Supreme sleeve on his leg during the Wizards’ game in Brooklyn. The sleeve is actually a collaboration between the company, Nike, and the NBA.

It was perfect.

SLAM caught up with Oubre after the game (a 103-98 loss to the Nets), and he commented on where he got the sleeve and what he expected the league’s reaction to be.

“I got it yesterday, man, at my favorite store,” he said. “I didn’t know the League wasn’t going to accept them because they had the NBA logo on them and the Nike logo, so I thought it was going to be verified or whatever. Obviously, they didn’t accept them.”

Oubre finished the game with 12 points and nine rebounds, but wished he could have done a little more on a night when he had Twitter abuzz.

“I wish I would have had 45, or at least 30,” he said. “It would have blown up [on Twitter] even more. It was just something I wanted to try.”

We’re so glad he did.