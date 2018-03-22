Kemba Walker Hits 10 Threes, Scores 46 Points In 3 Quarters

by March 22, 2018
180

Kemba Walker‘s always liked March, and while most of the basketball world was watching the Sweet 16, he put on an absolute show on Thursday.

Walker scored 46 points, went 10-14 from three, hit all 10 of his free throws, and threw in four assists just for fun. All in three quarters. The Hornets destroyed the Grizzlies, 140-79, so Walker’s services were hardly necessary late in the game.

The franchise records he set:

  • Points in a half (35, tied)
  • Threes in a game (10)
  • Most career 30-point games (55)

Some of the highlights:

Your thoughts, Andrea Walker?

 
