In response to reports of Charlotte making him available, Kemba Walker said that he’d be “devastated” if the Hornets trade him.

Kemba Walker: "I would definitely be devastated if I was to get traded." — Dan Feldman (@DanFeldmanNBA) January 19, 2018

Addressing the rumor on Friday, Walker said, “I put my heart and soul into this team and this city” (starting at 0:35):

Would you be “devastated” if the Hornets traded you? Kemba: “Of course. I’ve never been in that situation. I don’t know what it feels like. “This is the first time that my name has come up in a situation like this, so it’s kind of new to me. But I’d be pretty upset. “I’m here right now, and I put my heart and soul into this team and this city. So that’s what I’m going to do until everything’s over.

RELATED:

Report: Hornets Make Kemba Walker Available in Trade Talks