In response to reports of Charlotte making him available, Kemba Walker said that he’d be “devastated” if the Hornets trade him.

Addressing the rumor on Friday, Walker said, “I put my heart and soul into this team and this city” (starting at 0:35):

Would you be “devastated” if the Hornets traded you?

 

Kemba: “Of course. I’ve never been in that situation. I don’t know what it feels like.

 

“This is the first time that my name has come up in a situation like this, so it’s kind of new to me. But I’d be pretty upset.

 

“I’m here right now, and I put my heart and soul into this team and this city. So that’s what I’m going to do until everything’s over.

