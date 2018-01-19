In response to reports of Charlotte making him available, Kemba Walker said that he’d be “devastated” if the Hornets trade him.
Kemba Walker: "I would definitely be devastated if I was to get traded."
— Dan Feldman (@DanFeldmanNBA) January 19, 2018
Addressing the rumor on Friday, Walker said, “I put my heart and soul into this team and this city” (starting at 0:35):
Would you be “devastated” if the Hornets traded you?
Kemba: “Of course. I’ve never been in that situation. I don’t know what it feels like.
“This is the first time that my name has come up in a situation like this, so it’s kind of new to me. But I’d be pretty upset.
“I’m here right now, and I put my heart and soul into this team and this city. So that’s what I’m going to do until everything’s over.
RELATED:
Report: Hornets Make Kemba Walker Available in Trade Talks
Commentscomments powered by Disqus