The Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday that Kemba Walker had minor left knee surgery.

The All-Star point guard is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks.

INJURY UPDATE: @KembaWalker has undergone a successful minor arthroscopic procedure on left knee. Press release: https://t.co/R8GxrmdXW3 pic.twitter.com/CGrn5qF4rL — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 17, 2017

Walker suited up in 79 games this season, putting up a career-best 23.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes per game.

From the press release: