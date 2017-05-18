The Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday that Kemba Walker had minor left knee surgery.

The All-Star point guard is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks.

Walker suited up in 79 games this season, putting up a career-best 23.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes per game.

From the press release:

The Charlotte Hornets announced [Wednesday] that guard Kemba Walker underwent a successful minor arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.

 

Typical recovery time for Walker’s procedure is approximately six weeks.