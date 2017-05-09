On Monday night, Kevin Garnett hosted a 2008 Celtics reunion, featuring Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Kendrick Perkins, and surprise guest Doc Rivers.
At one point during the segment, Perkins discussed the current relationship between his former OKC teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.
Peep the full video above, in which Perk highlights that the two superstars are “back on talking terms” and throws out a wild theory that KD will return to OKC.
