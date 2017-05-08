Back in 2008, the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals to win their 17th title in franchise history.

Nine years later, four members of that championship squad joined Kevin Garnett on the set of Area 21 for a reunion: Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, and Glen “Big Baby” Davis.

The group discussed Game 4 of Warriors-Jazz, Pierce’s final season, retiring a Celtic, and more.

They were later surprised by their old coach, Doc Rivers, who had a retirement gift for Paul. Doc also reminisced about when Garnett beat Big Baby in an arm wrestle.

One notable player was missing from the reunion: Ray Allen. The sharpshooter, who was a member of the original “Big Three” along with KG and Pierce, left the Celtics to team up with LeBron James and the Miami Heat in July of 2012, effectively ending that era.

