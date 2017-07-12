According to ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal worth $18 million:

KCP averaged 13.8 points in 33.3 minutes per game last season.

Adrian Wojnarowski further reports that the Lakers are still trying to sign veteran Rajon Rondo:

