According to ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal worth $18 million:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with the Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 12, 2017

KCP averaged 13.8 points in 33.3 minutes per game last season.

Adrian Wojnarowski further reports that the Lakers are still trying to sign veteran Rajon Rondo:

Sources: Despite committing $18M for Caldwell-Pope, Lakers still trying to find a way to sign Rondo. Lakers have a $4.3M exception to use. https://t.co/4tGvW70sro — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2017

