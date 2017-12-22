Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is serving a 25-day jail sentence, and under a work release program, is allowed to attend games and practices.

Pope pleaded guilty on Dec. 13 to a violation of his DUI probation this summer.

The 24-year-old is serving his sentence in the Seal Beach Police Department Detention Center, and isn’t allowed to leave the state of California.

Caldwell-Pope failed to comply with a Michigan court’s drug and alcohol screening order — part of a 12-month probation — according to the prosecutor’s office in Auburn Hills, Mich., where the Lakers player was stopped on suspicion of driving under the influence on March 29. “This is a legal matter, stemming from an incident that occurred last season while Kentavious was a member of another NBA team,” the Lakers’ statement read. “The Los Angeles Lakers are abiding by the terms of a program for Kentavious that were established for him by a court in the state of Michigan. As such, we will have no further comment at this time.” “It has been very disappointing to me as well, as far as my teammates, I feel like I let them down as well, my coaches, the organization,” Caldwell-Pope said on Saturday after a Lakers practice. “I just have to deal with this legal situation that came with it.”

