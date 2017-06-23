Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been suspended two games after pleading guilty to drunken driving, the NBA announced on Friday.
Caldwell-Pope was pulled over for going 45 in a 25 mph zone at 2:50 a.m. on March 29.
NBA announces 2-game suspension for KCP to start next season
— Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) June 23, 2017
Per press release:
Detroit Pistons’ guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been suspended for two games without pay for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in violation of the law of the State of Michigan, the NBA announced today.
Caldwell-Pope’s suspension will commence with the next NBA regular season game that he is eligible and physically able to play.
