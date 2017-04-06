Kenyon Martin, it won’t surprise you to learn, is no fan of the chummy nature of today’s NBA.

K-Mart writes in The Players’ Tribune that guys aren’t going hard enough, and don’t take losing as hard as players did back in his day:

I don’t think losing bothers guys in the NBA now. Everyone’s hugging out there. When we were playing, we were trying to take people’s heads off. We were out there battling every night. Nowadays, I’m surprised I haven’t seen someone dap up an opponent for making a free throw. I’m a sore loser. I was there to win.

Martin has great respect for Kobe Bryant’s take-no-prisoners approach to the game.

“Mamba would literally take your head off to win the game, man. He’d f*** you up.” https://t.co/BlxSNf3yir — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 6, 2017

