Echoing Michael Jordan‘s comments from earlier this week, 15-year NBA vet Kenyon Martin thinks Kobe Bryant was a better player than LeBron James.
While he disagrees with MJ’s “five beats three” argument, K-Mart gives Kobe the edge over LeBron because of the “mentality” that he brought to the court. Via Undisputed (starting at 0:53):
K-Mart: “I’m Team Kobe, but that’s just me.
“I played against both guys, more of Kobe in the West. Seeing that first-hand.
“Taking nothing away from LeBron, but I’m Team Kobe.”
Because…
K-Mart: “Just mentality. He’s the closest thing, in my opinion, to Michael Jordan.”
