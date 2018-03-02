Kevin Durant Is 100 Percent Certain He’ll Be Back With Warriors Next Season

by March 02, 2018
A potential unrestricted free agent this offseason, Kevin Durant says he’s 100 percent certain he’ll return to the Warriors next season.

In a story by The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater, Durant said that he intends to sign a long-term deal with Golden State.

Via HoopsHype:

“Oh, you want to start this up?” Durant said with an eye-roll.

Is this as foregone a conclusion as the rest of the league seems to believe it to be?

“I’m not even thinking about that,” Durant said. “I’m here. I’m here. I ain’t even thought about it.”

To make it simpler: Is it 100 percent, in your mind, that you will be back with the Warriors next season?

“Yeah,” Durant said. “Yeah.” […]

“The last two years, it made sense to do the one-year deal. I’m sure here soon I’ll want to sign a long-term deal just to feel stable.”

RELATED:
Kevin Durant: NBA Players’ Salaries Shouldn’t Be Made Public

 
