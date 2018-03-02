Kevin Durant Is 100 Percent Certain He’ll Be Back With Warriors Next Season

A potential unrestricted free agent this offseason, Kevin Durant says he’s 100 percent certain he’ll return to the Warriors next season.
In a story by The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater, Durant said that he intends to sign a long-term deal with Golden State.
Will Kevin Durant, potential free agent this summer, 100 percent be back with the Warriors next season? "Yeah," he tells @TheAthleticSF
The conversation https://t.co/vGTB8gN9cx
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2018
Via HoopsHype:
“Oh, you want to start this up?” Durant said with an eye-roll.
Is this as foregone a conclusion as the rest of the league seems to believe it to be?
“I’m not even thinking about that,” Durant said. “I’m here. I’m here. I ain’t even thought about it.”
To make it simpler: Is it 100 percent, in your mind, that you will be back with the Warriors next season?
“Yeah,” Durant said. “Yeah.” […]
“The last two years, it made sense to do the one-year deal. I’m sure here soon I’ll want to sign a long-term deal just to feel stable.”
RELATED:
Kevin Durant: NBA Players’ Salaries Shouldn’t Be Made Public