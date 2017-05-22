Kevin Durant has no regrets about leaving OKC for the Warriors last summer.

After practice in San Antonio on Sunday, Durant said that regardless of what the future holds, he stands behind his decision “100 percent.”

Win or lose, Kevin Durant tells @TheUndefeated he made a "100% correct decision" to join the Warriors. #nbaplayoffs. https://t.co/Bvq8bMpVW7 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 22, 2017

From The Undefeated:

“I made the 100 percent correct decision, win or lose. “I feel like this is the place I was supposed to be. I appreciate everything I’ve done before this. But I’m here now, and I feel like it’s a great spot for me to be. “This is where I am supposed to be at this point of my life. I’m taking it on and conquering every part of it. I’m enjoying every single step.”

