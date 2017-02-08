According to Kevin Durant, the perceived beef between him and former Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook is a media fabrication.

The Golden State Warriors superstar says he figured this out early on this season.

KD will make his first return to OKC this Saturday night, and is steeling himself for a chilly reception.

“I realized that earlier on in the season,” Durant said, explaining his contention that it’s “fake drama.” “I was doing an interview with someone and I used the word ‘unselfish’ to describe my teammates here [with] the Warriors and someone asked Russell the question, asked if he heard what I said about being unselfish and he phrased the question as if I was saying that the Thunder and the organization and the team was selfish. And once I heard that, I was like, ‘They are trying to get in between this thing and make it bigger than what it is.’ “Obviously Russell wasn’t going to hear that [full] interview I had about me just talking about my teammates I have now and someone in Oklahoma City phrased it to him as if I was calling them selfish. It’s that easy. It’s that easy for the media to twist something up and for the media, you know, [to] make a feud between us.”

