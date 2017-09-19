Warriors forward Kevin Durant said his tweets about the Thunder and former coach Billy Donovan were “childish” and “idiotic.”

On Monday, Durant blamed Donovan and a lackluster roster for his departure from OKC.

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 🐗 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

Written in the third-person, the tweets led some to believe that Durant has a secret twitter account. KD insisted that’s not the case.

“No, [there’s] no different account,” Durant told USA Today on Tuesday. “I was just on there talking. It kind of looked that way—it did kind of look that way.”

Still upset with himself, Durant continued: “I haven’t slept in two days, two nights. I haven’t ate.”

Durant issued an apology while at Tech Crunch Disrupt SF, saying that he regrets “using my former coach’s name and the former organization.”

Kevin Durant defends himself, admits going too far, calls elements "childish" and "idiotic," apologizes for those pic.twitter.com/8Fa90M43aE — Dan Feldman (@DanFeldmanNBA) September 19, 2017

“I do have another Instagram account, but that’s just for my friends and family. So I wouldn’t say I was using that to clap back at anyone. “I use twitter to engage with fans. I think it’s a great way to engage with basketball fans. But I happened to take it a little too far. “That’s what happens sometimes when I get into these basketball debates about what I really love, to play basketball. “I don’t regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on twitter. I do regret using my former coach’s name and the former organization that I played for. “That was childish. That was idiotic, all those type of words. I regret doing that, and I apologize for that. “I don’t think I’ll ever stop engaging with my fans. I think that they really enjoy it, and I think it’s a good way to connect us all. “But I’ll scale back a little bit right now and just focus on playing basketball. I want to move on from that. “It was tough to deal with yesterday. I was pretty upset with myself. Definitely want to move on and keep playing basketball. But I still want to interact with my fans as well.”

