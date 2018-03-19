Kevin Durant Asked Jarrett Jack About Stephen Curry Before Joining Warriors

Kevin Durant says Jarrett Jack—a fellow DMV native and former Warrior—was the first player he called when considering joining Golden State.

In a story by Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman, Durant said he asked Jack about what it’s like to play with Stephen Curry and his teammates.

For @BleacherReport, profiled Jarrett Jack, aka the NBA star-whisperer https://t.co/BIWWzI5DVy — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) March 19, 2018

One day two summers ago, Jarrett Jack received a text message from Kevin Durant. “Can you talk real quick?” […] Something about the tone of the text just seemed, well, different. It wasn’t how he and Durant typically conversed. They got on the line. “What’s Steph like?” Durant asked.

RELATED:

Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Weird’ Playing Without Stephen Curry