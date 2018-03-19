Kevin Durant Asked Jarrett Jack About Stephen Curry Before Joining Warriors

by March 19, 2018
551
kevin durant jarrett jack stephen curry

Kevin Durant says Jarrett Jack—a fellow DMV native and former Warrior—was the first player he called when considering joining Golden State.

In a story by Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman, Durant said he asked Jack about what it’s like to play with Stephen Curry and his teammates.

One day two summers ago, Jarrett Jack received a text message from Kevin Durant.

“Can you talk real quick?” […]

Something about the tone of the text just seemed, well, different. It wasn’t how he and Durant typically conversed. They got on the line.

“What’s Steph like?” Durant asked.

RELATED:
Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Weird’ Playing Without Stephen Curry

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Kevin Durant Out At Least Two Weeks With Rib Injury

2 days ago
573
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

4 days ago
2,101
Under Armour Curry 5
Kicks

Under Armour Curry 5 Officially Introduced

5 days ago
6,263
NBA

Report: Stephen Curry in Group Bidding to Buy Carolina Panthers

5 days ago
878
kevin durant isiah thomas bad boy pistons
NBA

Isiah Thomas: Kevin Durant Would Have Been a Problem For Bad Boy Pistons

5 days ago
1,927
NBA

Report: Stephen Curry Out Until At Least March 20 Due to Ankle Injury

6 days ago
443

TRENDING


Most Recent

Tankathon.com Helps NBA Fans Embrace The Suck

10 mins ago
88
lebron james tyronn lue

LeBron James: Losing Tyronn Lue ‘Like Losing One of Your Best Players’

28 mins ago
246
kevin durant jarrett jack stephen curry

Kevin Durant Asked Jarrett Jack About Stephen Curry Before Joining Warriors

45 mins ago
551
chris paul gerald green fine

Chris Paul Will Pay Gerald Green’s Fine for Shove, Ejection

1 hour ago
673
steven adams serge ibaka

Steven Adams on Ibaka Groin Kick: ‘Serge Is Not The Most Coordinated Guy’

2 hours ago
585