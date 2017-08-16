Kevin Durant tweeted his displeasure at “bum ass ESPN” after the network aired a controversial fantasy football auction draft Tuesday.
Bum ass espn running out of ideas…. pic.twitter.com/4QVTtncN6R
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017
The Worldwide Leader quickly issued an apology to quell the firestorm.
Many people compared the 28-hour fantasy marathon to a modern-day slave auction.
Per CNN:
ESPN apologized on Tuesday for a fantasy football segment of an auction draft where black players were sold to mostly white male bidders.
“”Auction drafts are a common part of fantasy football, and ESPN’s segments replicated an auction draft with a diverse slate of top professional football players,” the network statement said.
“Without that context, we understand the optics could be portrayed as offensive, and we apologize.”
