Kevin Durant continues to balk at the suggestion that he took the easy route to an NBA title by joining the Golden State Warriors.
The reigning Finals MVP says he can’t stand those who overlook how much work he puts into his game.
KD released a 35-minute documentary Tuesday, chronicling the long journey towards his first championship.
Per the NY Daily News:
Highlighting Durant’s “I’m still me” attitude throughout his playoff run, the video, which is spearheaded by Nike, features interviews with his mother, former Thunder coach Scott Brooks, and his intimate relationship with two-time MVP Steve Nash.
“When I watch him play the game, it’s incredible,” Nash said. “A lot of people either love him or hate him because he came to the Warriors. I appreciate that he’s able to put all that stuff aside and not be afraid to make the unpopular decision that will help him grow as a man.”
The video presents a soundtrack of songs that may be subliminal messages to his critics, including J. Cole’s “G.O.M.D.” and Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA,” closing with Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”
“You know, there’s a certain level of respect you get when you’re a champion,” Durant said in the video, atop the Warriors’ parade float. “But me, for the most part, I’m just going to still be who I am — enjoy this, but keep working.”
