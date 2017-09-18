Kevin Durant addressed his relationship with teammate Stephen Curry, clarifying that there was never any beef between the two superstars following his recent comments about Under Armour sneakers.
KD says people are just trying to find ways to sow division within the Dubs’ locker room.
Durant says the NBA champs will remain united.
Per ESPN (via The Score):
“No,” he told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols with a laugh before explaining that his comment didn’t cause a rift with Curry.
“We was never in a bad place when I said that,” the All-NBA forward said. “So it’s like we didn’t have to patch anything up. … Me and Steph, we talked about that. He had a conversation with me about it, and I understood. We moved on.”
So why the talk of trouble brewing in Golden State’s locker room?
“We the Warriors,” Durant said. “Everybody trying to figure out a way to break us up, so they gonna use that too.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus