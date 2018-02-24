Kevin Durant Invests $10 Million To Help Disadvantaged Kids Go To College

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has partnered with public schools in his hometown of Prince George’s County, Maryland on a 10-year program called College Track, established more than 20 years ago with the mission of helping disadvantaged kids attend college.

According to The Washington Post‘s Thomas Heath, Durant’s $10 million investment will “seed construction and operating expenses of a local chapter.” The College Track program provides tutoring, test prep, guidance on picking the right colleges, and more.

“I want them to see the world,” Durant said in a phone interview this month. “I want them to see where people are from and see that there are things outside their world. I don’t know exactly or at what pace that they will get it, but there is a world outside that they need to see.”

Durant’s College Track branch will be the first to launch on the East Coast.

“This hits home, because it’s right in the neighborhood where me and my buddies lived,” said the 6-foot-11 “small” forward.

