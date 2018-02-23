Kevin Durant Says NBA Should Eliminate ‘One-And-Done’ Rule

Kevin Durant says the NBA should eliminate the “one-and-done” rule and allow players to enter the draft directly out of high school.

Durant went on to say the “one-and-done” rule—which requires American players to be one year removed from high school—isn’t “really doing anything.”

KD says there shouldn't be a one-and-done rule, they should let guys choose their own path, says he would've come out of high school: "I needed the money" pic.twitter.com/vwbib3d028 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 23, 2018