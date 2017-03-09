Speaking to the media for the first time since injuring his left knee, Kevin Durant downplayed his injury, calling it a “boo-boo.”

“It could be a lot worse. I hurt my knee. A lot of guys go through this throughout the season. A lot of injuries. “It’s nothing for anybody to be concerned about. I got a boo-boo playing basketball.”

Durant said that there was a 30-minute period when he was worried about the prognosis. But he was relieved to find out that it was Grade 2 MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise.

While he’s set to be re-evaluated in 4 weeks, KD wouldn’t put a timetable on when he’d like to return.

