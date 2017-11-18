Fighting back from a 22-point halftime deficit, the Warriors were able to defeat the Sixers 124-116 on Saturday.

After the game, Kevin Durant quipped that the Warriors didn’t want to lose, especially because Joel Embiid would have “gone straight to twitter and start talkin’ shit.”

