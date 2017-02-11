In anticipation of Kevin Durant‘s return to OKC tonight, some Thunder fans made a ruthless t-shirt that features “KowarD” on front.
That shirt has a cupcake on the back, which is a reference to Russell Westbrook’s trolling Instagram post when Durant joined the Warriors.
OKC fans will have zero chill tonight. pic.twitter.com/8OXfqt3dgI
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2017
A T-shirt made to welcome KD back to OKC: pic.twitter.com/PUwOq4MPvy
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 11, 2017
The shirt is available for preorder now on 405threads.com.
RELATED:
Russell Westbrook’s Fourth of July Instagram Post Was Reportedly A Subtle Shot at Kevin Durant
Commentscomments powered by Disqus