In anticipation of Kevin Durant‘s return to OKC tonight, some Thunder fans made a ruthless t-shirt that features “KowarD” on front.

That shirt has a cupcake on the back, which is a reference to Russell Westbrook’s trolling Instagram post when Durant joined the Warriors.

OKC fans will have zero chill tonight. pic.twitter.com/8OXfqt3dgI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2017

A T-shirt made to welcome KD back to OKC: pic.twitter.com/PUwOq4MPvy — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 11, 2017

The shirt is available for preorder now on 405threads.com.

RELATED:

Russell Westbrook’s Fourth of July Instagram Post Was Reportedly A Subtle Shot at Kevin Durant