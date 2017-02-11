In anticipation of Kevin Durant‘s return to OKC tonight, some Thunder fans made a ruthless t-shirt that features “KowarD” on front.

That shirt has a cupcake on the back, which is a reference to Russell Westbrook’s trolling Instagram post when Durant joined the Warriors.

The shirt is available for preorder now on 405threads.com.

