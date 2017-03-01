The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday morning that Kevin Durant suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise last night, and is expected to miss at least four weeks of action.

Injury Update: Kevin Durant suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise. Full details below. pic.twitter.com/t3JkVnMmqa — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 1, 2017

The Dubs say there’s a possiblility Durant could suit up prior to the start of the NBA Playoffs.

Per the AP:

Durant left only 93 seconds into the first quarter. On a Wizards possession under their basket less than a minute into the game, Washington center Marcin Gortat tossed Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia aside. Pachulia stumbled and fell into Durant’s left leg. He took only one shot, which he missed, and left with zero points — ending a streak of 562 regular-season games (653, including the postseason) in which Durant scored at least 10 points. The 2014 NBA MVP for the Oklahoma City Thunder and a four-time NBA scoring champion entered Tuesday averaging Warriors team highs of 25.8 points and 8.4 rebounds, along with 4.9 assists. Golden State fell to 50-10, still the league’s best record.

Related

Warriors To Sign Matt Barnes, Waive Jose Calderon