Kevin Durant doesn’t want to be the poster boy for the NBA’s parity problem.

Sure, Durant didn’t expand the League’s talent pool when he joined an already great team in the Golden State Warriors.

But the forward doesn’t think that his decision was the root of the parity problem—pointing to the failures of the Nets and Magic.

'I'm at peace with myself.' How Kevin Durant, alleged NBA villain, has learned to ignore the outside noise: https://t.co/0dxkpqTA5a pic.twitter.com/AlmDt4RxgC — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) May 26, 2017

From USA Today:

“Like I’m the reason why (expletive) Orlando couldn’t make the playoffs for five, six years in a row? “Am I the reason that Brooklyn gave all their picks to Boston? Like, am I the reason that they’re not that good [laughs]. “I can’t play for every team, so the truth of the matter is I left one team. It’s one more team that you probably would’ve thought would’ve been a contender. One more team. “I couldn’t have made the (entire) East better. I couldn’t have made everybody (else) in the West better.”

Last week, Durant said that if fans don’t like watching a lopsided game, they should just stop watching.

“If you don’t like it, don’t watch it,” he said.

Kevin Durant on the amount of blowouts this postseason: "If you don't like it, don't watch it." pic.twitter.com/WaqGEt93k5 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 21, 2017

