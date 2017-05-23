The Golden State Warriors are 12-0 this postseason, often winning in blowout fashion, and if fans have a problem with their dominance, Kevin Durant pointed out that no one is forcing them to tune in.

Durant offered a half-hearted apology to those who may have been offended by his remarks after Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

KD says he meant no disrespect to fans.

All-Star forward Kevin Durant has caught flack ever since he said, “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it,” during a postgame interview session after Game 3 of the Western Conference finals pertaining to the plethora of blowouts this postseason. Although competitive games have been rare during this year’s playoffs — especially games involving the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers — some critics thought it was still out of line for a superstar player to suggest fans should consider switching the dial if they haven’t been entertained. “I mean, life can be simple, man, Durant said. “If you don’t like the way the game is going, just turn it off. If you’re enjoying it, just keep it on. Life is simple. I didn’t mean it to disrespect anybody, but if you felt disrespected, I’m sorry. But if you don’t enjoy the game, turn it off [and] turn something else on. If you do, enjoy the rest of it, man.”

