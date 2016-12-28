Kevin Durant is no fan of the NBA’s controversial last two minute officiating report—KD says it’s “bullsh*t” how the League throws its referees under the bus by pointing out their screw ups at crunch time.



Kevin Durant is not a fan of the L2M officiating report: "It's bulls#** that the NBA throws the refs under the bus like that" pic.twitter.com/j14Jdb1R97 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 27, 2016

The NBA reported after the fact that Durant was fouled on the final play of the dramatic Warriors-Cavs showdown on Christmas, and that refs should’ve whistled LeBron James for a technical foul.

Per the Mercury News:



“The refs didn’t lose us that game,” Durant said. “We lost that game. I think it’s bull**** the NBA throws the refs under the bus like that. This happened to be in our favor, not even in our favor. We don’t get the win. But to say I got fouled and the technical (on Lebron)? Just move on. Don’t throw the refs under the bus like that. Now the next game, that group of refs, whoever it is, they’re going to come out intentionally ref the game, try to get everything right and perfect without just going out there relaxing and trying to make the right call. You can’t fine us for when we go out there and criticize them and then throw them under the bus for the two-minute report. What about the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter? I think its bull****. They should get rid of them. Refs don’t deserve that. They’re trying their hardest to get the play right, then you look at the play in slo-mo and say it’s wrong. I think it’s bull**** that they do that. Full of **** that you throw the refs under the bus like that after the game. Like it matters. The game’s over. We move on.”

