Kevin Durant Ready to Play After Missing Six Games

Kevin Durant says he’ll be returning to action Thursday night after sitting out six games due to a right rib injury.

Golden State forward Kevin Durant (ribs) to ESPN: “You can tell them I’m playing Thursday” when Milwaukee comes to town. Tonight, Durant is missing his sixth straight game. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 28, 2018

Durant had wanted to suit up prior to Tuesday night’s 92-81 home loss to the Indiana Pacers, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the All-Star was overruled.

Golden State has lost six of their last nine games.

