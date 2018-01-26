The 2014 MVP Kevin Durant had high praise for Kyrie Irving, calling the All-Star point guard “one of the three most skilled players in the league.”

Asked whether the Celtics have changed with Kyrie Irving, Durant said, “What you think? … Kyrie’s one of the three most skilled players in the league, in my opinion.” — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 26, 2018

Durant on the Celtics with Kyrie… pic.twitter.com/Jo9vlpMxza — LetsGoWarriors👌💛💙 (@LetsGoWarriors) January 26, 2018

Durant added that Irving has “all world” talent and complemented some of Boston’s young pieces, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

With Irving in the mix, the Celtics sits atop the Eastern Conference at 35-14, despite losing Gordon Hayward to an ankle injury on opening night. Kyrie has averaged 24.5 points on a career-high 48 percent shooting from the field, but KD said he could “easily average 30 if he wanted to.”

The Warriors will host Irving’s squad on Saturday night at Oracle.

