The 2014 MVP Kevin Durant had high praise for Kyrie Irving, calling the All-Star point guard “one of the three most skilled players in the league.”

Durant added that Irving has “all world” talent and complemented some of Boston’s young pieces, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

With Irving in the mix, the Celtics sits atop the Eastern Conference at 35-14, despite losing Gordon Hayward to an ankle injury on opening night. Kyrie has averaged 24.5 points on a career-high 48 percent shooting from the field, but KD said he could “easily average 30 if he wanted to.”

The Warriors will host Irving’s squad on Saturday night at Oracle.

RELATED
Draymond Green: ‘I Wasn’t Surprised At All’ Kyrie Left Cleveland

 
  

You Might Also Like
NBA

Draymond Green: ‘I Wasn’t Surprised At All’ Kyrie Left Cleveland

6 hours ago
NBA

LeBron James: ‘Easy Choice’ Picking Kyrie Irving for All-Star Game

11 hours ago
NBA

NBA Reveals All-Star Game Rosters

22 hours ago
kyrie irving knee surgery trade
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving Threatened To Have Knee Surgery If Cavs Didn’t Trade Him

1 day ago
kevin durant asshole referee
NBA

Kevin Durant Says He Was Being An ‘A–hole’ To Referee

2 days ago
NBA

Kevin Durant Says Ref Who Ejected Him ‘in His Feelings’

2 days ago